Trillanes sasampahan ng libel sina Mocha Uson, Tulfo dahil sa ‘fake news’ INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na kakasuhan niya ng libel sina Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson, broadcaster Erwin Tulfo at isa pang miyembro ng media dahil sa pagkakalat ng “fake news” kaugnay umano ng kanyang mga bank accounts sa ibang bansa. “Kakasuhan ko sila ng libel—sila Tulfo, Mocha at Ben Tesiorna,” sabi ni Trillanes sa isang press conference sa Senado. Sinabi ni Trillanes na nag-post sa kani-kanilang social media account sina Uson, Tulfo at Tesiorna, isang mamamahayag na nasa likod ng “Davao Breaking News” website, kaugnay umano ng mga litrato hinggil sa mga bank accounts. Itinanggi ni Trillanes na meron siyang bank account sa ibang bansa. Kasabay nito, pumirma si Trillanes ng waiver para buksan ang mga umano’y bank account. “The era of fake news is over. Ngayon hindi na pwede ‘yan. Hahabulin at hahabulin ko kayo every time,” sabi ni Trillanes.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.