PAO ibinasura ang pahayag ng PNP na hindi ang 14-anyos na si de Guzman ang natagpuan

IBINASURA ni Public Attorney’s Office (PAO) Chief Persida Rueda Acosta ang pahayag ng Philippine National Police (PNP) na hindi ang katawan ng 14-anyos na si Reynaldo de Guzman ang natagpuan sa Nueva Ecija. Sa isang press conference, iginiit ni Acosta na maaari lamang gamitin ang DNA samples kung ligtas pang gamitin ang isang specimen. “The parents have positively identified the body based on what he was wearing and markings,” sabi ni Acosta. Idinagdag ni Acosta na base sa ginawang pagkukumpara sa mukha ni de Guzman, kanyang mga litrato, at sa katawang natagpuan sa Nueva Ecija, nakumpirma nilang iisang tao lamang ito. Si de Guzman ang sinasabing kasama ng 19-anyos na si Carl Angelo Arnaiz, na nawala noong Agosto 18 at natagpuan makalipas ang 10 araw sa isang morgue sa Caloocan City.

