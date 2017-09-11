Katawan na natagpuan sa Nueva Ecija hindi sa 14-anyos na si Reynaldo de Guzman — PNP INQUIRER.net

INIHAYAG ng Philippine National Police na hindi ang katawan ng nawawalang 14-anyos na si Reynaldo de Guzman ang natagpuan sa isang sapa sa isang barangay sa Gapan City, Nueva Ecija. INIHAYAG ng Philippine National Police na hindi ang katawan ng nawawalang 14-anyos na si Reynaldo de Guzman ang natagpuan sa isang sapa sa isang barangay sa Gapan City, Nueva Ecija. Sa isang press conference, sinabi ni PNP Deputy Director Gen. Fernando Mendez na hindi tumugma ang DNA samples na nakuha sa bangkay sa mag-asawang sina Eduardo Gabriel at Lina de Guzman. “Hindi siya si Reynaldo de Guzman. Hindi siya (katawan) yung anak ng mag-asawa,” sabi ni Mendez. Natagpuan ang katawan noong Setyembre 5 sa Kinamatayang Kabayo Creek sa San Roque, Gapan City, Nueva Ecija. Kinilala ng pamilya ang kanilang anak sa pamamagitan ng nunal sa kaliwang leeg. Nagtamo ang katawan ng 30 saksak sa ibat’ibang bahagi ng kanyang katawan at ibinalot ang kanyang ulo masking tape. “We’ll have to ask around if there are reports that a boy his age is missing in other places,” sabi ni Mendez. Nawala si de Guzman noong Agosto 18 kasama ang pinatay na 19-anyos na si Carl Angelo Arnaiz matapos silang lumabas para mag- midnight snacks sa kanilang lugar sa Cainta, Rizal. Natagpuang patay si Arnaiz makalipas ang 10 araw sa isang morgue sa Caloocan City, matapos umano ang isang shootout sa mga pulis matapos holdapin ang isang taxi driver. ￼ Patuloy na pinaghahanap si de Guzaman ng PNP na kinukonsiderang nawawala.

