Ilocos region inalerto sa bagyo, LPA By John Roson Bandera

Isinailalim sa ikalawang pinakamataas na alerto ang Ilocos region dahil sa dalawang sama ng panahon na nakapalibot sa bansa, ayon sa mga otoridad. Itinaas ang “blue alert” alas-12 ng tanghali upang makapaghanda ang mga lokal na awtoridad sa posibleng epekto ng low pressure area (LPA) at ng bagyong “Talim,” sabi ni Melchito Castro, director ng Office of Civil Defense 1. Kasalukuyang nasa 355 kilometro silangan ng Daet, Camarines Norte, ang LPA habang ang sentro ng bagyong “Talim” ay nasa layong 1,300 kilometro silangan ng hilagang Luzon. Magdadala ng bahagya at minsa’y matinding ulan ang LPA, habang ang bagyo ay nasa labas pa ng Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) pero inaasahang papasok Lunes ng hapon, ayon sa mga awtoridad. Taglay ng bagyo ang hanging aabot sa 120 kilometro kada oras at bugsong aabot sa 145 kilometro kada oras habang umuusa pa-hilagang kanluran sa bilis na 25 kilometro kada oras. Tatawaging “Lannie” ang bagyo oras na pumasok sa PAR, at inaasahang uusad patungo sa direksyon ng Batanes. Palalakasin ng dalawang sama ng panahon ang habagat, at inaasahan ang mga pag-ulan sa Pangasinan, Zambales, Bataan, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro, at Palawan, ayon sa National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council. Posibleng magkaroon ng mga pagbaha at landslide sa mga naturang lugar, at mapanganib ang pagbiyahe sa dagat sa silangang bahagi ng Quezon at Bicol region, ayon sa NDRRMC. Isinailalim din sa blue alert ang operations center ng NDRRMC upang mapabilis ang pakikipag-ugnayan sa mga posibleng maapektuhang lugar.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.