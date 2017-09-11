‘Winawasak ni Marian ang career ni Dingdong!’

WITHOUT seeing the need para pangalanan ang mga personalidad na pinagkalooban ng mga sumusunod na parangal in an Asian country, naaliw lang kami sa mga titulong iginawad sa kanila kamakailan.

“World-class Achiever Multi-awardee Icon King of Philippine Music and Composer” at “Most Outstanding Philanthropist and Seductive Beauty Queen,” laban kayo?

Ewan kung ang mentalidad ng mga taong nasa likod ng award-giving body na ito, the longer and the more flowery the title, the better. Ewan nga lang kung feeling elated ang mga recipients nito unless they share the same line of semantic thinking.

Kalurky, Miss Turkey!

q q q

Sinasabi na nga ba.

Just when most people believed na isa nang reformed person ang maybahay ni Dingdong Dantes ay isa lang palang myth ‘yon. In addition, wala talagang bagay na pilit na itinatago ang hindi lalabas to fill the air with stench.

Salamat sa source ni Tita Cristy Fermin, ito kasi ang nag-alis ng takip ng batya kung saan umalingasaw ang masansang na amoy ng mala-nakulob na labadang ugali ni Mrs. Dantes.

May katagalan na ang kuwentong ‘yon, nasa Triple A pa si Andrea Torres who probably didn’t intend to bolt its doors until this thing happened.

On the pretext naka-meeting niya si Mr. Tony Tuviera kung kaya’t pumayag na mag-excuse muna si Andrea mula sa kanyang Bubble Gang taping (tuwing Monday ‘yon). Kung tutuusin, may deception—as well as malice—na agad ang paanyayang ‘yon.

“Frame-up” pala ang nangyari sa clueless na si Andrea na dumating sa appointed place, pero ang bumungad sa kanya’y ang on-cue nang si Mrs. Dantes who was to deliver the first line during the opening scene.

Tulad ng alam ng lahat, Andrea is Dingdong’s love interest sa Book 2 ng isang teleserye sa GMA. Like history that repeats itself ay naulit ang kasaysayan. May “Book 2” din kasi ang face-off between Andrea and the Palengkera/Butangera Actress nang magkita sila sa resto.

Banta ng Primetime Queen na wala namang show sa primetime, kaya niyang ipatanggal si Andrea sa nasabing teleserye.

Bakit, ano ba ang nilabag ni Andrea? Just because she’s the object of Mrs. Dantes’ venomous jealousy ay gagawin niya ‘yon?

Kung lahat na lang ng mga makakatambal ng mister niya ay pagseselosan niya, it’s actually Dingdong’s career she’s destroying! Huwag sanang kalimutan ni Dingdong that the slump in his TV career started to set in nu’ng sibakin sa ere ang napakaganda pa mandin niyang crime series na Case Solved.

Nakaanim na episodes lang ‘yon, huh! Didn’t everybody think such a fate was telling us something? Tapos, nandadaot na naman ang misis niyang hindi naman pala nagbago sa pagkamaangas?

Come to think of it. Ginawa na ‘yan ng hitad of all hitaders kina Bela Padilla, Heart Evangelista at ngayon, kay Andrea Torres. What do these women have in common?

Well-bred. Inglisera. With pedigreed families. Need we say more?