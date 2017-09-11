Aicelle makikiisa sa Coastal Cleanup ng El Nido, Palawan Bandera

PARA sa ikagaganda ng kapaligiran, makikiisa ang Soul Songstress na si Aicelle Santos sa International Coastal Cleanup ng El Nido, Palawan sa Sept. 15. Layunin nitong ipamahagi ang responsibilidad na protektahan ang mga karagatan ng Pilipinas at paigtingin ang effective waste management ng isla. Kasama ang El Nido Resorts at Lio Tourism Estate, tutulong si Aicelle sa paghihikayat sa mga residente ng Palawan at maging ang mga bisita nito na ipagpatuloy ang adbokasiya sa pamamagitan ng isang mini concert na gaganapin sa Lio Beach, 7 p.m.. “Everyone is coming together to save the environment, so maswerte akong maging parte ng ganitong klase ng advocacy. Every small responsible act, kapag pinagtulungan natin, can really make a difference,” ani Aicelle.

