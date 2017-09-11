Andrea vs Solenn sa ARH2: bakbakan sa aksyon at hubaran Bandera

MARAMING Kapuso viewers ang natutuwa sa mga eksena ni Solenn Heussaff bilang ang herederang si Iris sa GMA Telebabad series na Alyas Robin Hood at kasama na riyan ang Primetime King na si Dingdong Dantes. Ayon kay Dong, very natural at authentic daw umarte si Solenn. Aniya, “Ang galing, sobrang galing! Kaya hindi na kami magtataka kung mag-trending lagi ang mga eksena niya.” Sa ngayon ay away-bati pa ang mga character nila sa Alyas Robin Hood pero sa mga susunod na episode raw ay marami pang mangyayari sa kuwento nina Pepe at Iris.

Isa rin sa dapat abangan ng manonood ay ang matitinding banggaan at showdown nina Iris at Venus (Andrea Torres) lalo na pagdating sa pagiging action star at pagpapakita ng katawan. Siguradong ikawiwindang daw ng mga kalalakihan ang mga gagawing pasabog ng dalawang leading lady ni Dingdong sa ARH2 na napapanood gabi-gabi sa GMA Telebabad after 24 Oras.

