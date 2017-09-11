Dyowang singer ni Geoff malapit nang manganak; nagpalitrato nang nakahubad Bandera

CONFIRMED! Magiging tatay na rin ang dating Kapuso actor na si Geoff Eigenmann. Buntis na ang kanyang singer girlfriend na si Maya Flores. Sa Instagram account ni Maya makikita ang mga litrato niya habang hawak-hawak ni Geoff ang kanyang tiyan. Nag-post din ang singer ng kanyang pregnant nude photo kung saan kitang-kita ang kanyang malaking tiyan habang sapu-sapo ng mga kamay niya ang kanyang boobs. Ayon kay Geoff, ilang linggo na lang ay isisilang na ni Maya ang kanilang first baby at super excited na siyang maging daddy. Wala namang binanggit ang aktor kung nagsasama na ba sila ni Maya sa isang bubong bilang partners. Sa isang litrato nila ni Maya, ito ang inilagay na caption ni Geoff, “Just a couple more weeks my loves!” Ipinaramdam naman ni Maya ang kanyang excitement sa mga netizens sa mga ipinost niyang preggy photos sa IG.

Sa isang panayam, sinabi ni Geoff na nakilala na ni Maya ang kanyang parents, sina Gina Alajar at Michael de Mesa, at botong-boto naman daw ang mga ito sa dalaga. Wala pang announcement ang future parents kung may plano na silang magpakasal.

