Poe pangungunahan ang imbestigasyon vs naglalahong prepaid load INQUIRER.net

NAKATAKDANG magsagawa ang Senado ng imbestigasyon kaugnay ng mga reklamo hinggil sa kinakain na load at masamang serbisyo ng mga telecommunication companies (telcos). “Matagal nang reklamo ng ating mga kababayan ang naglalahong load kahit hindi naman nila ginagamit,” sabi ni Sen. Grace Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public services. Idinagdag ni Poe na tatalakayin ng kanyang komite ang Senate Bill No. 848 o panukalang Prepaid Load Protection Act, kung saan layunin nito na ipagbawal ang paglalagay ng expiration sa mga prepaid load. “Kailangang mabigyan sila ng proteksyon dahil hindi biro ang perang pinambibili nila ng load para makausap ang kanilang mga mahal sa buhay,” dagdag ni Poe. Idinagdag ni Poe na inaasahang dadalo ang mga kinatawan ng National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), Globe at Smart at mga consumer groups.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.