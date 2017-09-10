Quantcast

Sereno pahaharapin sa impeachment

By

3:50 pm | Sunday, September 10th, 2017

   
Pahaharapin sa pagdinig ng House committee on justice si Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Loures Sereno kaugnay ng kinakaharap nitong impeachment complaint.
    Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Rey Umali diringgin na sa Miyerkules ang dalawang reklamo na inihain laban kay Sereno— isa ni Atty. Larry Gadon at isa ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution.
    Paliwanag ni Umali magkahiwalay na pagbobotohan ang dalawang reklamo kung sufficient in form at in substance ang mga ito.
    “And depending on the ruling, assuming any or both of the complaint ay found sufficient in form and substance, then we will now require the Chief of Justice to submit her answer,” ani Umali.
      Sinabi ni Umali na maaaring paharapin nila si Sereno sa pagdinig ng komite kapag naghain na ito ng kanyang sagot sa mga reklamo.
      Ayon kay Umali hindi pa panahon para i-consolidate ang dalawang reklamo sa umpisa ng pagdinig. Pag-iisahin lamang umano ang reklamo kapag bubuhin na ang Articles of Impeachment na siyang ihahain sa Senado para sa pagsasagawa nito ng Impeachment Trial.
      Tatapusin din umano kaagad ng komite ang pagdinig nito.
      “Ako I don’t want to procrastinate. I don’t want to prolong the agony. I try to resolve the issues before me kasi I have other things to do which are equally important except that this is a constitutional mandate so we have to give priority to it,” ani Umali.
      Batay sa mga nalaman ni Umali, malinaw umano na mayroong mga taga-SC na nais na maalis si Sereno.

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.

Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94





TODAY'S ISSUE OF BANDERA

Advertisement