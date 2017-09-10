Sereno pahaharapin sa impeachment

Pahaharapin sa pagdinig ng House committee on justice si Supreme Court Chief Justice Ma. Loures Sereno kaugnay ng kinakaharap nitong impeachment complaint.

Ayon sa chairman ng komite na si Oriental Mindoro Rep. Rey Umali diringgin na sa Miyerkules ang dalawang reklamo na inihain laban kay Sereno— isa ni Atty. Larry Gadon at isa ng Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption at Vanguard of the Philippine Constitution.

Paliwanag ni Umali magkahiwalay na pagbobotohan ang dalawang reklamo kung sufficient in form at in substance ang mga ito.

“And depending on the ruling, assuming any or both of the complaint ay found sufficient in form and substance, then we will now require the Chief of Justice to submit her answer,” ani Umali.

Sinabi ni Umali na maaaring paharapin nila si Sereno sa pagdinig ng komite kapag naghain na ito ng kanyang sagot sa mga reklamo.

Ayon kay Umali hindi pa panahon para i-consolidate ang dalawang reklamo sa umpisa ng pagdinig. Pag-iisahin lamang umano ang reklamo kapag bubuhin na ang Articles of Impeachment na siyang ihahain sa Senado para sa pagsasagawa nito ng Impeachment Trial.

Tatapusin din umano kaagad ng komite ang pagdinig nito.

“Ako I don’t want to procrastinate. I don’t want to prolong the agony. I try to resolve the issues before me kasi I have other things to do which are equally important except that this is a constitutional mandate so we have to give priority to it,” ani Umali.

Batay sa mga nalaman ni Umali, malinaw umano na mayroong mga taga-SC na nais na maalis si Sereno.