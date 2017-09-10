Bagyo papasok, LPA magpapaulan

Inaasahang papasok bukas sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong may international name na Talim. Inaasahang papasok bukas sa Philippine Area of Responsibility ang bagyong may international name na Talim. Ayon sa Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration wala pang direktang epekto ang bagyo na tatawaging Lannie sa pagpasok sa PAR. Bago magtanghali kahapon (Linggo) ang bagyo ay nasa layong 1,745 kilometro sa silangan ng katimugang bahagi ng Luzon. May hangin ito na umaabot sa 65 kilometro bawat oras ang bilis at pagbugsong 80 kilometro bawat oras. Inaasahang uusad ang bagyo sa direksyon ng kanluran-hilagang kanluran. Binabantayan din ng PAGASA ang isang low pressure area na may layong 570 kilometro sa hilagang silangan ng Guiuan, Eastern Samar. Magdadala ito ng maulap na kalangitan na magdudulot ng mahina hanggang sa katamtamang pag-ulan sa Visayas, Bicol Region, Northern Mindanao, Cargo at Palawan.

