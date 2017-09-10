Binay nanawagan ng info campaign vs Japanese encephalitis 

NANAWAGAN si Sen. Nancy Binay sa Deparment of Health (DOH) na magsagawa ng information capaign kaugnay ng Japanese encephalitis sa harap naman ng pangamba ng publiko sa dumaraming kaso nito sa bansa.

“To date, Japanese encephalitis has claimed nine lives in our country. While this number might not be alarming to the DOH, it has caused many parents to worry over their children’s susceptibility to the disease. I urge the DOH to look into quelling the public’s fears through a comprehensive information campaign,” sabi ni Binay sa isang pahayag.

Ginawa ni Binay ang pahayag sa harap naman panawagan ng publiko para sa vaccine kontra Japanese encephalitis.

“If it is not recommended for the vaccine to be administered during this time, the DOH must intensify its efforts to spread this information to the public. Because while there are efforts to do this, many are still looking for other ways to procure the vaccines despite warnings against doing so,” dagdag ni Binay.

Umabot na sa siyam ang nasawi dahil sa Japanese encephalitis, samantalang 133 kaso na ang naitala ng DOH. Naitala ang mga namatay sa Pampanga, apat; Zambales, dalawa; Pangasinan, dalawa; Laguna, dalawa at Nueva Ecija, isa.

“Sa ngayon, sana ay paigtingin ng DOH ang information campaign nito upang ma-educate at mapawi ang pangamba ng ating mga kababayan. Isa pong public health issue ang Japanese encephalitis kaya nararapat lamang na pagtuunan ito ng pansin ng ating pamahalaan,” dagdag ni Binay.