Palasyo kinumpirma ang tulong ng Australia sa operasyon kontra Maute

KINUMPIRMA ng Palasyo ang pagtulong ng mga sundalo mula sa Australia sa operasyon ng tropa ng gobyerno laban sa teroristang grupong Maute sa Marawi City.
“The Australians, for sometime now, have been providing technical assistance though their P3 Orion aircraft in the ongoing battle against the Daesh-inspired Maute Group still holed up in Marawi. Their assistance helps us increase our situational awareness of the battlefield and helps save lives,” sabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella.
Idinagdag ni Abella na ang pagpapadala ng mga miyembro ng Australian Defense Force (ADF) para tumulong sa Armed Forces ay bahagi ng alok ng Australia na sanayin ang AFP. ”Such training will be limited within the confines of our military bases. These and other joint military exercises with Australia will not involve any boots on the ground in accordance with our law prohibiting the direct participation of foreign troops in combat operations,” dagdag ni Abella.
Iginiit ni Abella na ang isyu ng terorismo ay hindi lamang problema ng Pilipinas, kundi ng buong mundo.
“The Philippines has on many occasions expressed its willingness to work with other countries in the fight against the evil brought about by terrorism,” dagdag ni Abella. (Bella Cariaso)
