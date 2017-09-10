1,895 Pinoy magiging 100-anyos na sa 2018, may P100K cash gift By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Aabot sa 1,895 Filipino ang magdiriwang ng kanilang ika-100 taong kaarawan sa 2018. Aabot sa 1,895 Filipino ang magdiriwang ng kanilang ika-100 taong kaarawan sa 2018. Kaya naglaan ang gobyerno ng P189.5 milyon para sa kanilang P100,000 cash gift bukod pa sa P19.3 bilyon buwanang subsidya na matatanggap ng 3 milyong mahihirap na senior citizen. Ayon kay Makati City Rep. Luis Campos Jr. makatatanggap din ng congratulatory letter mula kay Pangulong Duterte ang mga magdiriwang ng ika-100 kaarawan. Nakapaloob sa P3.7 trilyong budget ng gobyerno ang P500 buwanang matatanggap ng mga mahihirap na senior citizen. “Congress has to move fast and raise the measly monthly allowance of indigent seniors, especially the older ones. Otherwise, they will suffer, because consumer prices continue to rise,” ani Campos na isinusulong na gawing P2,000 ang buwanang allowance ng mga edad 70 pataas. Ayon kay Campos kata ikalawang taon ay dapat tinitignan kung sapat pa ang buwanang subsidy. Ang mga kuwalipikadong makatanggap ay ang mga walang nakukuhang pensyon mula sa Social Security System o Government Service Insurance System.

