P6M nasungkit sa Cavite

Isang mananaya sa Cavite ang nanalo ng P6 milyong jackpot ng Lotto 6/42 sa bola kagabi. Isang mananaya sa Cavite ang nanalo ng P6 milyong jackpot ng Lotto 6/42 sa bola kagabi. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, ang nanalo ay tumaya sa Panapaan, Bacoor. Siya ay tumaya ng lucky pick. Siya ang nagiisang tumaya sa winning number combination na 10-41-21-11-29-37. Umabot sa P13.8 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P25,000 ang 15 mananaya na nakakuha ng limang numero. Tig-P480 naman ang 1,134 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 18,033 mananaya na nakatatlong numero.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.