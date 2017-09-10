MayWard Ultimate #KaBanderaka love team

All votes are in and counted, and winning BANDERA’s Ultimate Love Team ay ang MayWard o ang tambalang Maymay Entrata at Edward Barber.
Sila ay magiging center-fold feature sa Bandera 27th anniversary edition nito ngayong Lunes, September 11.
May exclusive interview ang BANDERA sa MayWard, bukod pa sa kanilang special message for the MayWard fans.
Also included ay mga fearless forecast for the top love teams na AlDub, JaDine, KathNiel, KissMarc, LizQuen and Mclisse.
Ang BANDERA’s Ultimate Love Team ay resulta ng pagboto via social media ng mga fans. Nag-release ang BANDERA ng pitong special poster edition sa unang pitong araw ng Setyembre.
Speaking of fans, nagkaroon din ng opportunity ang Bandera na makausap ang ilang mga fan clubs members. Iba ang depth ng kanilang pagiging faney, at shinare nila ang kaunting history kung paano sila nagsimulang sumuporta sa kanilang idolo at ang mensahe nila para sa kanilang chosen love teams.
Kaya don’t miss this siksik na siksik na anniversary special! Grab your copy tomorrow sa pinakamalapit na news stands, 7-11 stores at ilang piling National Bookstore outlets.
Recent Stories:
Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.
To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.
Factual errors? Contact the Philippine Daily Inquirer's day desk. Believe this article violates journalistic ethics? Contact the Inquirer's Reader's Advocate. Or write The Readers' Advocate: c/o Philippine Daily Inquirer Chino Roces Avenue corner Yague and Mascardo Streets, Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Or fax nos. +63 2 8974793 to 94