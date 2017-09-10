MayWard Ultimate #KaBanderaka love team

All votes are in and counted, and winning BANDERA’s Ultimate Love Team ay ang MayWard o ang tambalang Maymay Entrata at Edward Barber.

Sila ay magiging center-fold feature sa Bandera 27th anniversary edition nito ngayong Lunes, September 11.

May exclusive interview ang BANDERA sa MayWard, bukod pa sa kanilang special message for the MayWard fans.

Also included ay mga fearless forecast for the top love teams na AlDub, JaDine, KathNiel, KissMarc, LizQuen and Mclisse.

Ang BANDERA’s Ultimate Love Team ay resulta ng pagboto via social media ng mga fans. Nag-release ang BANDERA ng pitong special poster edition sa unang pitong araw ng Setyembre.

Speaking of fans, nagkaroon din ng opportunity ang Bandera na makausap ang ilang mga fan clubs members. Iba ang depth ng kanilang pagiging faney, at shinare nila ang kaunting history kung paano sila nagsimulang sumuporta sa kanilang idolo at ang mensahe nila para sa kanilang chosen love teams.

Kaya don’t miss this siksik na siksik na anniversary special! Grab your copy tomorrow sa pinakamalapit na news stands, 7-11 stores at ilang piling National Bookstore outlets.