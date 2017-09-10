Rochelle, Vicki talbog sa Michael Cinco wedding gown ni Marian

Read an online portal article which seemingly pitted three popular clients of Dubai-based Filipino designer Michael Cinco.

Parang who wore it best ang drama ng article which centered on the bridal gowns created by Michael for Marian, Rochelle Pangilinan and Vicki Belo.

We think that Marian wore it best. It is because she’s the most beautiful bride among the three.

Carry niya ang kanyang bridal gown which according to the online portal “was made of Solstiss French lace with French paillette, minute Swarovski pearls, chalk white Swarovski crystals, and studded with full transparent Swarovski crystals.”

One thing more, Marian’s alabaster skin gave radiance to her bridal gown. Added to it that she was also sexy.

Si Rochelle naman is also a stunner in her gown. Talagang balingkinitan ang kanyang figure which justified her “mermaid couture wedding dress had a detailed fully-embroidered and crystallized cape.”

While Vicki wore a “couture blush wedding down” with a 3-meter long train made of “French lace and fully embroidered baroque pattern with transparent and rose opal Swarovski,” hindi naman niya ito na-carry nang husto.

No offense meant, ha, but for us ay mas bagay ang ganoong gown sa mas batang bride.