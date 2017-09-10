Hiling ng fans ni Yaya Dub: Buwagin na ang AlDub loveteam

NANANAWAGAN ang fans ni Maine Mendoza na buwagin na ang loveteam nito kay Alden Richards.
They are actually bashing Alden all because naiinggit sila na ang daming solo projects ng binata habang ang idol nila ay bokya.
Clearly, this shows that Alden is a bigger star than Maine who is not a stand-alone star. Kailangan niya si Alden para pumatok ang kanyang projects. Without Alden she is nothing. Kung mainit pa ang name ni Maine, bakit wala siyang bagong project?
We can only surmise na it is because of her very limited talent. She can’t act. Kailangang masampal siguro siya ni Cherie Gil o ni Maricel Soriano para makaarte nang tama.
Actually, dwindling na ang kanilang loveteam. Hindi na ito nagki-click kaya naman hirap na hirap ang producer nila to come up with a movie na papatok sa takilya.
If we are to base their first teleserye’s performance sa rating, sorry but it all spell disaster for them.
Imagine, they’re supposedly the number one loveteam sa GMA 7 pero beyond expectations ang rating ng kanilang soap.
If at all, that is already an indication that AlDub is already on the brink of collapse.
Ang mga fans nila, wala ring naitulong. Wala silang alam kundi i-bash ang isa’t isa. ‘Yung maka-Maine panay ang tira kay Alden. Gumaganti naman ang Team Alden by bashing din.
We feel na ramdam na rin naman ng Siyete ang tumatamlay na pagsuporta sa AlDub loveteam kaya naman siguro ay pinag-iisipan nilang maigi kung anong klaseng movie ang isusunod nila.
