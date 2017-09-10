Karen, Atom, Bianca humihingi rin ng hustisya; kinondena ang brutal na pagpatay kay Reynaldo

HUMIHINGI rin ng hustisya ang ilang local celebrities sa pagkamatay ng dalawang kabataan na isinasangkot ng mga pulis sa ilegal na droga.

Kasabay nito ang kanilang pagkondena sa karumal-dumal na pagpatay sa 14-anyos na si Reynaldo de Guzman.

Ang bangkay ni Reynaldo ay nagtagpuan sa Gapan, Nueva Ecija na na may 30 saksak sa katawan. Siya ang kasama ni Carl Arnaiz, nang huli silang namataan sa Cainta, Rizal na natagpuan naman ang bangkay sa Caloocan City matapos daw mangholdap at makipagbarilan sa pulis.

Sa kayang Twitter account, ito ang mensaheng ipinost ni Bianca Gonzalez, “Paano na, Pilipinas????” Ini-repost din ng TV host ang tweet na ito mula sa kanyang follower, “I’m sorry, the old Philippines can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, cause everyone’s dead.”

Maging ang mga broadcast journalist na sina Karen Davila at Atom Araullo ay nagpahayag ng kanilang pagkabahala sa magkasunod na pagkamatay ng dalawang kabataan sa gitna ng kampanya ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa ilegal na droga.

Sey ni Atom sa kanyang Twitter post, “Reynaldo, 14, was found with 30 stab wounds, head wrapped in tape. He went missing with Angelo, killed in an alleged encounter with police!”

Ni-repost din ito ni Karen na may caption na, “Ano na ang nangyayari sa atin, Pilipinas?! 14 year old w 30 stab wounds!”

Isang litrato rin ni Reynaldo ang ipinost ni Karen sa Twitter at nagsabing, “Let this image haunt you.

Father believes Caloocan Police killed 14 yrold Reynaldo. Last seen w Carl. Found in Gapan 30 stabwounds.”