Tumbok Karera Tips, September 10, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (5) My Big Osh; TUMBOK – (1) Bean; LONGSHOT – (6) Golden Sphinx

Race 2 : PATOK – (7) Cold Lay Up; TUMBOK – (1) Rockaway; LONGSHOT – (5) Play It Safe

Race 3 : PATOK – (5) Striking Colors; TUMBOK – (2) Quitek Willy; LONGSHOT – (6) Money Talks

Race 4 : PATOK – (5) Putting Biyaya; TUMBOK – (1) Greatwall/Indianpana; LONGSHOT – (7) El Mundo

Race 5 : PATOK – (2) Perfect Stroke; TUMBOK – (4) Green Light; LONGSHOT – (7) Pure Joy

Race 6 : PATOK – (8) Shout For Joy/Ace Of Diamond; TUMBOK – (6) Nash And Ryan; LONGSHOT – (2) Golden Empire

Race 7 : PATOK – (3) Battle Chacha; TUMBOK – (1) Gold Digger; LONGSHOT – (5) River Mist

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Batang Highlander; TUMBOK – (2) Hidden Eagle; LONGSHOT – (1) Beat Them All

Race 9 : PATOK – (4) Talon/Toinfinitynbeyond; TUMBOK – (6) Bon Jour; LONGSHOT – (3) Oxygen

Race 10 : PATOK – (2) Runzaprun; TUMBOK – (6) Blue Plate; LONGSHOT – (3) Zapima

Race 11 : PATOK – (1) Smart Tyler; TUMBOK – (4) Maincore Sunspots; LONGSHOT – (2) Escopeta

Race 12 : PATOK – (3) Pintados; TUMBOK – (4) Battle Hill; LONGSHOT – (5) Siling Pula

Race 13 : PATOK – (1) Emjay Special; TUMBOK – (4) Silver Champ; LONGSHOT – (2) Brave Calloper/Buenasnochesenores

