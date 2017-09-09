Jerico Estregan nahiya sa usapang sex; mapagbigay daw sa mga babae

INABOT ng halos isang taon bago ipalabas ang pelikulang “Amalanhig”, ang launching movie ni Jerico Estregan mula sa Viva Films at VicVal Blue Sapphire Productions na mapapanood na sa Sept. 20 nationwide.

Si Jerico ay mula sa angkan ng mga Estrada, siya ay anak ni former Gov. ER Ejercito kaya umaasa kaming may ibubuga talaga siya sa akting.

Tanong kay Jerico ng press, ano ba ang amalanhig at ito ang napili nilang title ng pelikula niya? “Amalanhig is half human-half creature, originally from Visayan mythology and folklore from the Panay island. Nagiging vampire siya because of struggle and depression,” esplika ni Jerico.

Kaya raw natagalan ang showing ng movie ay dahil mas lalo pa itong pinaganda, lalo na ang editing, visual effects at sequences of events. “We’re not totally satisfied sa una kaya we had to help out sa paggawa nito. Sabi nga ng parents ko in doing movies, try to make the best, try to make some quality,” pahayag ng baguhang aktor.

Noong 2016 pa raw natapos ang “Amalanhig” kaya pala nakita naming kasama pa sa pelikula ang Reyna ng Aswang na si Lilia Cuntapay na sumakabilang buhay na.

Ano ba ang kuwento ng “Amalanhig” na dapat abangan ng manonood?

“It’s about a Med student na gustong malaman kung totoo nga ba ang Amalanhig, so nag-research kami about it at nakapunta kami sa probinsya para malaman kung totoo nga ito,” sagot ng binata.

Standard question sa mga baguhang artista na kapag may pelikula ay tinatanong kung magpapakita sila ng katawan sa launching movie nila.

“Dito wala akong eksenang naka-topless, but more of my scenes nakasando pero it’s a fit sando so I think my physique here is maipapakita. Saka when it comes to horror or action films this is one way to show masculinity,” sabi ni Jerico.

Walang karelasyon ngayon ang binata pero may mga ka-fling naman daw siya kaya tinanong namin kung ano ba ang ibig sabihin nito para sa kanya, “It just comes, eh that you get too much from other people. Hindi naman easy to get ang fling.”

Pag sinabing fling, hanggang saan nakakarating ito, ito ba ‘yung one night stand na tinatawag? “Hindi naman inaabot ng one-night stand, minsan you can make it two times or more,” tumatawang sabi ng binata.

Dugtong pa niya, “For example nagkita kayo this month, then after two or three months you see her again. Minsan kasi ang fling hindi mo dine-declare na girlfriend mo siya, wala kasing assurance or not 100% sure na siya ang tipo ng taong proud na proud ka,” paliwanag pa.

Nagulat ang baguhang aktor sa tanong kung gumagamit siya ng safe sex kapag may ka-fling siya.

“Practicing safe sex (hiyang-hiyang reaksyon ng binata)? It has to be safe talaga! Do I use rubber? It’s not part of the project, ibalik na lang natin sa Amalanhig. Hindi naman ito (bold movie), eh,” umiiling na sabi ni Jerico.

Hirit ng daddy ni Jerico na nasa kabilang mesa lang, “Be careful of what you’re saying Jerico.”

“Maingat ka dapat kasi ayaw mong magkasakit. Yeah, you don’t want anything wrong to happen, you don’t want to face things that you’re very unprepared of,” sagot ni Jerico.

Isa sa dahilan kung bakit hindi pa type ni Jerico na magkaroon ng seryosong relasyon ay dahil hindi pa siya handang magpatali sa babae.

“Kasi sometimes when you have a girlfriend it’s some sort of commitment, ayoko totally ng natatali, even though ‘yung sinasabi nila na time, you really have to give time talaga. Ayaw ko ng text ng text ng how are you, kumain ka na ba? Okay lang din pero not all the time, ha, ha.”

Mapagbigay ba si Jerico sa mga babaeng nagkakagusto sa kanya?

“Mapagbigay, yes I give them chances to be with me, to know me more while doing many things, have coffee together, eat together, go to events together (may sumingit ng go to bed together), sa bed? Puwede namang matulog lang together,” tumawang sabi nito.

Ang “Alamanhig” ay sa direksyon ni Francis “Jun” Posadas kung saan kasama rin sina Sanya Lopez, Nick Alladin at marami pang iba.