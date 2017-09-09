Bashers ‘bawal’ nang bastusin si Gretchen sa social media

Gretchen Barretto was videotaped while singing.

On her Instagram account, siyempre pa’y ipinost ito ni La Greta with this caption, “To live a better life, I need my love to be here, here making each day of the year, changing my life with the wave of his hand, nobody can deny that there’s something there, there running my hands through his hair, both of us thinking how good it can be, someone’s speaking but he doesn’t know he’s there.

“I want him everywhere & when he’s beside me I know I need never care, but to love him is to need him everywhere…. THIS SONG IS A CUT FROM MY ALBUM UNEXPECTED.”

What? She’s releasing an album? Are we supposed to be bothered? No, we’re not bothered a bit. Kung siya nga na hindi naman singer hindi bothered, why should we?

We noticed that La Greta, while posting videos and photos on her Instagram account, has deleted to comment function of the application.

Parang ayaw siguro niyang may mam-bash sa kanya. That would ruin her day siguro.