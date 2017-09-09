Relasyon nina John Lloyd at Ellen lantad na; Sweet na sweet sa Cebu

Slowly, John Lloyd Cruz and Ellen Adarna are showing the public that they’re one romantic pair.
Talagang nagpunta pa sa Cebu si John Lloyd just to see Ellen. Photos of them together sa bahay ni Ellen were on social media.
Not surprisingly, inisip ng netizens na sila na nga, what with their consecutive sightings together.
“Their body language sez it all!”
“Alam na! Kaya pala medyo wholesome ang outfitan ni Ellen lately.”
“Mukhang sila na nga. Sumama pa talaga kay Ellen sa Cebu.”
“JLC was here in cebu to shoot for an endorsement. I know one of the photogs. Regardless, parang may something pa rin. And I dont like it. Kahit walwal si JLC, I think he deserves someone classy.”
‘Yan ang comments ng netizens which surfaced sa isang popular website.
