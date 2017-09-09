Ian payag bang maging ka-loveteam ni Mega?

Speaking of Sharon Cuneta, tinanong namin si Ian Veneracion kung ano ang reaksyon niya sa balitang type siya ni Mega na maging leading man sa pelikula.
“Sinabi niya? Ohh? Siyempre, nakaka-flatter naman dahil coming from the Megastar. Saka nakasama ako sa isang concert niya, nag-guest ako,” lahad ni Ian nu’ng makausap namin sa finale presscon ng teleserye niya with Bea Alonzo and Iza Calzado, ang A Love To Last sa Primetime Bida ng ABS-CBN.
Wala pa raw nababanggit sa kanya ang manager niyang si Ricky Gallardo for a possible movie project with Mega.
Ilang linggo na lang ay matatapos na ang A Love To Last. Dahan-dahan nang mamumulat sa katotohanan ang pag-ibig ay hindi parang fairytale na inakala niya. Bagkus, ito ay puno ng hirap at hamon.
Kagabi naman ginanap ang “Love Goals: A Love to Last Concert” sa KIA Theater kung saan bumida sa kantahan at sayawan ang lahat ng members ng cast.
