Kompanya hindi nagre-remit sa PhilHealth

MAGANDANG araw po sa Aksyon Line. Tawagin ninyo na lamang akong Manuel. Gusto ko lang po sana na itanong kung ano ang dapat kong gawin dahil hindi po nagbabayad ng Philhealth ang company naming RCSM Human Resources Consultancy Services na nasa 354 Roosevelt Ave.Cor. Edsa, Munoz, Quezon city. Sana ay matulungan ako ng Philhealth sa pamamagitan po ng inyong column. Malaking tulong po eto sa akin lalot hindi naman natin alam kung kailan tayo magkakasakit. Salamat po. Sana ay masagot ninyo agad ang aking katanungan. REPLY: Pagbati mula sa PhilHealth! Amin pong ipinapayo na kayo po ay personal na bumisita sa aming LHIO Quezon City sa F.R. Estuar & Associates Penthouse, Estuar Building, 880 Quezon Ave.,Quezon City upang maberipika kung ang inyong employer ay non-remitting o non-reporting.

Sa pagkakataon na ang inyong employer ay non-remitting, ang aming PhilHealth officer ay bibigyan kayo ng Salaysay Form na inyo naman pong sasagutan.

Magdala lamang po ng 2 valid IDs at payslip na may kaltas ng PhilHealth contribution sa ilalim ng RCSM. Human Resources Consultancy Services. Para po sa iba pang katanungan maaari po kayong mag e-mail muli sa amin o tumawag sa aming action center hotline sa numerong (02) 441-7442.

Maaari rin po ninyong bisitahin ang aming website sawww.philhealth.gov.ph.

Maraming

salamat po!

Warm regards,

CORPORATE

May nais ba kayong isangguni sa Aksyon Line? Maaari kayong sumulat sa aming tanggapan Aksyon Line c/o Inquirer Bandera, MRP bldg., Mola st. cor. Pasong Tirad st., Makati City o kaya ay mag-email sa jenniferbilog@yahoo.com.ph or jenniferbilog1977@ gmail.com.

Hangad ng Aksyon Line na buong puso namin kayong mapaglingkuran sa abot ng aming makakaya.

