Tumbok Karera Tips, September 09, 2017 (@SANTA ANA PARK) By Dodie Gonzalez Bandera

Race 1 : PATOK – (3) Yona/Michika; TUMBOK – (1) Hook And Rules; LONGSHOT – (5) Geologist

Race 2 : PATOK – (2) Apple Green/Neenjitsu; TUMBOK – (5) Ni Haow; LONGSHOT – (6) Birthday Gift

Race 3 : PATOK – (4) Space Needle; TUMBOK – (2) Tan Goal; LONGSHOT – (1) Wo Wo Duck

Race 4 : PATOK – (8) Dream Lover; TUMBOK – (7) Popsicle; LONGSHOT – (2) Oyster Perpetual

Race 5 : PATOK – (6) May Swerte Ako/Champs; TUMBOK – (1) Masskara; LONGSHOT – (8) Windy Star

Race 6 : PATOK – (6) Bowties And Charms; TUMBOK – (5) Hunyo Disenueve; LONGSHOT – (1) Wafu The King

Race 7 : PATOK – (6) Twice As Lucky; TUMBOK – (4) Zaphia; LONGSHOT – (2) Mr. Tatler

Race 8 : PATOK – (5) Abantero/Go Abbey Go; TUMBOK – (2) Oakhill Princess; LONGSHOT – (3) Conqueror

Race 9 : PATOK – (6) Purple Temper; TUMBOK – (7) Cassie Dear; LONGSHOT – (5) Seni Seviyorum

