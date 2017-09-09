Kailan magkaka-baby?

Sulat mula kay Cecil ng Matina, Balusog, Davao City Dear Sir Greenfield, Taong 2013 ng ikasal kami ng mister ko ganitong panahon din September. Ang kaso sa loob ng four years naming pagsasama until now wala pa kaming baby, kaya naisipan kong sumangguni sa inyo upang itanong kung kailan ba kami magkaka-baby? Gusto ko rin pong malaman kung babae ba o lalaki ang unang magiging baby namin? At sana mabigyan nyo rin ako ng masusuwerteng numero para tayaan sa lotto. October 13, 1989 ang birthday ko at February 10, 1987 naman ang birthday ng mister ko. Umaasa,

Cecil ng Davao City Solusyon/Analysis: Palmistry:

May malinaw namang Tatlong Children Lines o Guhit ng Supling sa iyong palad. Tanda na sa takdang panahong inilaan ng kapalaran, wag kang mag-alala, wag kang mainip at wag kang mabahala, basta’t manalig ka lang sigurado ang magaganap sa malapit na hinaharap magkaka-baby ka. Cartomancy:

Dalawang lalaki ang una at ang ikalawa mong magiging baby, pagkatapos ay susundan ng isang babae, ito ang nais sabihin ng mga barahang King of Hearts, Jack of Clubs at Queen of Clubs. Kung saan, ang unang lalaking sanggol na isisilang ay maaaring mabuo sa buwan ng Disyembre sa taon ding ito ng 2017. Itutuloy…

