Du30, Arnaiz magkadugo Bandera

KINUMPIRMA ni Pangulong Duterte na kamag-anak niya si Carl Angelo Arnaiz, ang dating UP student na napatay makaraan umanong mangholdap sa Caloocan City kamakailan. “So, meron diyan naga-sabotahe, at itong masasabi ko sa inyo. Isa diyan sa pinatay, relative ko…Carl Arnaiz,” sabi ni Duterte sa kanyang talumpati sa ika-17 anibersaryo ng Digos City sa Davao del Sur. Matatandaang nakipagpulong si Duterte sa mga magulang nina Arnaiz sa Malacañang matapos mapatay ang teenager.

Tubong-Maasin, Leyte ang mga magulang ni Arnaiz na sina Carlito at Eva Arnaiz.

Nanirahan naman si Duterte sa Leyte bago lumipat ng Davao City.

Natagpuang patay si Arnaiz matapos mawala. Inakusahan ng mga Caloocan police si Arnaiz ng panghoholdap sa isang taxi driver.

