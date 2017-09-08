National ID pasado na sa Kamara

Inaprubahan sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara de Representantes ang National ID System sa kabila ng pagtutol ng ilang kongresista. Inaprubahan sa ikatlo at huling pagbasa ng Kamara de Representantes ang National ID System sa kabila ng pagtutol ng ilang kongresista. Sa botong 142-7 at walang abstention, inaprubahan ang Filipino Identification System (House bill 6221). Sa ilalim ng panukala ang lahat ng Filipino na edad 18 ay dapat kumuha ng ID na maglalaman ng lahat ng impormasyon tungkol sa kanya kasama ang kanyang biometrics. Isang numero lamang ang ibibigay sa isang tao. Ang Philippine Statistic Administration ang magbibigay ng libreng ID. Pero kung mawawala may bayad na ang muling pagkuha, ayon kay Laguna Rep. Sol Aragones, chairman ng House committee on population and family relation. Sinabi ni Aragones na mapabibilis ang pakikipagtransaksyon ng isang tao sa gobyerno dahil sa ID na ito. Ayon kay Anakpawis Rep. Ariel Casilao maituturing itong paglabag sa privacy ng isang tao at gagamitin lamang umano ng gobyerno sa isang mass surveillance. Ipinagtanggol naman ni dating Pangulo at ngayon ay Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo ang pagpasa ng panukala na isinulong din niya noong siya ay nasa Malacanang. “This will go a long way towards addressing one of the causes of red tape in our bureaucracy and the costly redundancies that Filipinos have to go through just to prove their identities,” ani Arroyo.

