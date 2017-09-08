Trillanes kay JV Ejercito: Hindi ako interesado sa tattoo mo INQUIRER.net

SINABI ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na hindi siya interesado sa tattoo ni Sen. JV Ejercito. “Sen. JV, pasensya na pero hindi kami interesado sa tattoo mo. Interesado kami sa tattoo ni Polong. Relax ka na lang muna dyan,” sabi ni Trillanes sa kanyang tweet.

Ito’y matapos tumanggi ang anak ni Pangulong Duterte na si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo “Pulong” Duterte na ipakita ang kanyang tattoo matapos na humarap sa pagdinig ng Senate blue ribbon committee. Sinagot naman ni Ejercito ang tweet ni Trillanes. “Sen. Sonny Trillanes, chillax lang pre! Pinost ko yung tattoo ko para magpalamig konti sa mainit at tensyonadong sitwasyon!” sagot ni Ejercito. Ito’y matapos mag-post si Ejercito sa kanyang Instagram ng kanyang litrato kung saan ipinapakita niya ang tattoo sa braso.

“Tattoo ang gusto makita ng isa kung kasama, ito sa akin di na aalis! Does this make me a Magdalo? Hindi po, Magdiwang po!” sabi ni Ejercito sa kanyang caption.

