Faeldon nakatakdang sumuko sa Senado

NAKATAKDANG sumuko si dating Bureau of Customs chief Nicanor Faeldon sa Senado sa Lunes hindi para dumalo sa pagdinig kaugnay ng P6.4 bilyong shabu na nakalusot sa BOC, kundi para siya magpaaresto.

“By Monday, I will go to the Senate and let myself arrested but I will not go there to attend the hearing,” sabi ni Faeldon sa isang press conference mula sa kanyang bahay sa Taytay, Rizal.

Iginiit naman ni Faeldon na wala siyang balak dumalo sa pagdinig ng Senate blue ribbon committee.

“Pwede nila akong buhatin, paupuin dun but still my position is I will not participate…” dagdag ni Faeldon.

Nauna nang pumunta ang isang grupo mula sa Senado sa bahay ni Faeldon para isilbi ang warrant of arrest, bagamat hindi itinuloy dahil epektibo lang ang kautusan sakaling mabigo siyang dumalo sa pagdinig sa Lunes.

Ipinoprotesta ni Faeldon ang isinasawang imbestigasyon ng Senado kung saan inakusahan siya ni Sen. Panfilo Lacson na tumanggap umano ng P100 milyong suhol bilang pasalubong sa kanyang pag-upo sa BOC noong isang taon.

Noong Huwebes, nagbanta ang komite na iku-contempt at ipapaaresto si Faeldon dahil sa paulit-ulit na pahayag na hindi dadalo sa mga pagdinig.

“Ano ba ‘to? Kasangkapan lang ba kami do’n sa mga gusto niyo sa buhay? Eh paano na yung pamilya namin?” sabi ni Faeldon.