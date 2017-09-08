P230M jackpot ng Super Lotto 6/49 Bandera

Inaasahang aabot sa P230 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa Linggo. Inaasahang aabot sa P230 milyon ang jackpot prize ng Super Lotto 6/49 sa Linggo. Ayon kay Alexander Balutan, general manager ng Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, walang tumama sa P224.7 milyong jackpot prize sa bola noong Huwebes ng gabi. Walang tumaya sa winning number combination na 01-33-38-48-02-04. Umabot sa P41.9 milyon ang halaga ng itinaya sa naturang bola. Nanalo naman ng tig-P70,000 ang 14 mananaya na nakalimang numero. Tig-P1,600 naman ang 1,046 mananaya na nakaapat na numero at balik ang P20 taya ng 24,842 mananaya na nakatatlong numero. Ang Super Lotto ay binobola tuwing Martes, Huwebes at Linggo.

