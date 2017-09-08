Coastal communities inalerto matapos ang malakas na lindol sa Mexico By John Roson Bandera

Inalerto ng National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council ang mga komunidad na nakaharap sa Pacific Ocean matapos ang malakas na lindol sa Mexico Biyernes ng tanghali. Iginiit ng NDRRMC na walang utos para mag-evacuate o lumikas, pero sinabi na kailangang magmatyag at maghintay ang coastal communities ng update tungkol sa mga maaaring pagbabago sa dagat. Naganap ang lindol na may “preliminary magnitude” na 8 sa dagat nasa hilagang-kanluran ng Chiapas, Mexico, dakong alas-12:49 (oras ng Pilipinas), ayon sa ahensiya. “An earthquake of this size has the potential to generate a destructive tsunami that can strike coastlines in the region near the epicenter within minutes to hours,” anang NDRRMC. Sinabi ni Romina Marasigan, tagapagsalita ng NDRRMC, na wala pang natatanggap ang ahensiya na ulat tungkol sa anumang epekto ng lindol sa Pilipinas. Kabilang sa mga inabisuhang umantabay sa updates ang mga coastal community sa Batanes group of islands, Eastern Samar, Cagayan, Northern Samar, Ilocos Norte, Leyte, Isabela, Southern Leyte, Quezon, at Surigao del Norte. Inabisuhan ding mag-abang ng updates ang Aurora, Surigao del Sur, Camarines Norte, Davao Oriental, Camarines Sur, Davao del Norte, Albay, Davao del Sur, Catanduanes, Davao Occidental, at Sorsogon.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.