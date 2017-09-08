Paulo pumayag sa shower scene, nagpasilip ng pwet By Ervin Santiago Bandera

TIYAK na aabangan ng mga beking nagpapantasya kay Paulo Avelino ang shower scene ng aktor sa The Promise Of Forever. Magpapasilip kasi ng kanyang pwet si Paulo sa nasabing eksena. Ngunit hindi raw sigurado ang aktor kung maipapalabas ito dahil nga sa afternoon slot sila inilagay. “Feeling ko hindi eere kasi istrikto ang MTRCB. May shower scene pero, hindi ko alam, e. Sumusunod lang ako,” chika ng binata. Hindi naman daw malaswa ang nasabing eksena, natural lang naman daw sa isang lalaki ang maligo nang hubo’t hubad, “Tsaka kung frosted glass ‘yon, hindi naman siguro kalaswa-laswa. Cute lang.”

