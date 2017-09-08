Muling pag-eksena ni Angel sa La Luna Sangre trending

Nag-trending topic si Angel Locsin matapos lumabas ang teaser niya sa La Luna Sangre.

A far cry from the Lia character she once played during the initial week of the said soap, this time ay ibang character naman ang ginagampanan ni Angel. She’s now Jacintha Magsaysay.

Intriguing kaagad ang pagpasok niya sa soap lalo na doon sa eksena niya with Sandrino (Richard Gutierrez) na gulat na gulat nang makita siya.

“Are you okay Mr. Imperial. Para kang nakakita ng multo,” was Jacintha’s dialogue to Sandrino who was utterly surprised to see her.

Si Sandrino ang pumatay kina Lia at Mateo (John Lloyd Cruz).

Tiyak na magbabago ang buhay nina Malia (Kathryn Bernardo) at Tristan (Daniel Padilla) sa pagdating ni Jacintha.