Sanya hindi pinayagang i-promote ang sariling pelikula

STARLET of pinetree proportion Sanya Lopez was a no show sa presscon ng movie niyang “Amalanhig” na pinagbibidahan ni Jerico Estregan, ER Ejercito’s son.

Ang chika ni Jerico ay hindi raw pinayagan ng GMA network si Sanya na pumunta sa presscon. Kaagad na kumalat ang chika and one blogger took a swipe at Sanya’s management company.

“If it is true that GMAAC stopped Sanya to attend a press conference and the premiere night then that’s stupid. This is Sanya’s chance to spread her wings outside the TV world and be seen in movies. I really don’t understand it. Granted it’s outside GMA and she did the movie years ago but why not take this opportunity to promote her instead.

“It’s not like GMA Films is churning out movies every month or every year to actually give the GMA 7 talent roster the chance to be in movies. As it is, the film production is practically obsolete these days. Wouldn’t it be a good idea for GMAAC to work around it in order to promote a talent?”

‘Yan ang say ng isang blogger.