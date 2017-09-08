Impostora ni Kris Bernal binigyan ng warning ng MTRCB By Alex Brosas Bandera

Ipinatawag pala ng MTRCB ang production team ng soap nina Kris Bernal at Rafael Rosell dahil sa nakakalokang love scene nila. Ang dami tuloy nam-bash sa show. “Sabi ng mga gma fanatics inaakusahan nila ang abs na puro laplapan ang teleseryeng OTWOL. Eh mas masahol pa pala itong Impostora. Dilaan at himasan. Karamihan pampalibog shows lng ang palabas sa gma. “Yung Bubble Gang na supposed to be a wholesome comedy eh binaboy na rin ang mga eksena. Mga writer mag isip nman kau ng magandang story,” said one guy.

