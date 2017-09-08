Nadine inupakan sa suot na sapatos na nagkakahalaga raw ng P116,000

AGAW-EKSENA ang branded shoes ni Nadine Lustre.
Nagpiyesta ang bashers ni Nadine sa panglalait sa dalaga all because she wore a Manolo Blahnik Rihanna Poison Ivy Gladiator Sandal worth $2,235 or P116, 265.
Scene-stealer talaga ang gladiator shoes dahil sa naglalakihan nitong swarovski crystals. With that, some fans called Nadine the Kendall Jenner of the Philippines.
Da hu si Kendall? Isa siyang American fashion model and TV personality. Anyway, lait ang inabot ni Nadine sa social media.
“Hahaha! Kendall Jener of the Philipines nagsuot lang ng sandals kapal ha. Sobra mangarap kaya maaga bumagsak ang career nakikipagsabayan sa mga sosyal hindi naman sosyal,” said one basher.
“Sya lang ba may ganyan sapatos, dami artista may ganyan wag sya feeling! Hahaha. papansin lang yan kse puro nega issue kaya nag papaimpress,” say ng isa pang galit yata kay Nadine.
But fans defended the actress as one said, “Yung mga inggitera nagsilabasan na nman palibhasa kasi hndi kayo mka afford makabili ng ganyang sandals.”
“Pera nman nya na pinaghirapan yan kya wla tayo pakialam kahit 1 million pa yung shoes nya,” katwiran ng isa pang fan.
“Pati ba naman pag bili ng mahal na sapatos papakialaman pa natin?” say ng isang maka-Nadine.
