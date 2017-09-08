Jake Zyrus sa bagong Gf: Iba ang nagagawa sa atin pag in love ka!

KITANG-kita sa itsura ni Jake Zyrus ang pagiging in love nang mapag-usapan ang tungkol sa kanyang lovelife. Inamin ng international singer ang relasyon nila ng nutritionist na si Shyre Aquino.

Sa presscon ng kanyang “I Am Jake Zyrus” concert, ang kanyang first major concert bilang transman, inamin niyang mas maligaya at mas inspired siya ngayon dahil kay Shyre.

“Hindi naman dapat itinatago ‘yan dahil iba ang nagagawa sa atin kapag masaya ka. Happy ako na malaman n’yo lang po na, yes, I’m with someone. Pero siyempre, the rest about it, kami na lang ang nakakaalam, hindi naman kami yung to get everybody na, ‘Yeah, we’re together.'”

Hangga’t maaari raw ay ayaw na muna niyang magdetalye tungkol sa kanyang lovelife, “Para lang ano, with me and Shyre, match lang yung gusto namin. Pareho lang kami na, parang excited lang kami na hindi alam ng mga tao. At saka masaya ako na ganito ang thinking niya, na mas private kami ngayon.”

Kasama ni Jake ang kanyang girlfriend sa presscon ng kanyang concert pero nasa isang tabi lang ito.

Excited na si Jake sa nalalapit niyang concert na magaganap sa Music Museum sa Oct. 6, 8 p.m.,

“Sobrang excited po ako na i-share po sa inyong lahat ang mga songs na kakantahin ko sa concert.

Kinakabahan po ako pero mas excitement kesa kaba kaya sana magustuhuhan n’yo.”

Marami siyang “first” na gagawin sa “I Am Jake Zyrus”, “Yes po may mga first po ako na gagawin, nandiyan po yung first kiss! Ha-hahaha! Joke! Siyempre yung duet po (with Charice) sobrang excited po ako du’n. Magdo-doble kara ako, abangan n’yo! Pinakamasaya po ako na I’ll be able to perform for everyone na parang first time, na yung makaka-connect talaga ako sa audience, yung makakatingin na ako sa kanila eye to eye kasi alam kong yung mapapakita ko sa kanila is yung totoong ako na.”

“Yung idea ng concert kaya siya ‘I Am Jake Zyrus’ is to showcase, yung mga bagay na hindi ko malabas before, yung mga songs na hindi ko makanta before,” aniya pa kung saan kakantahin din niya ang kanyang latest single “Hiling” under Star Music.

“I Am Jake Zyrus” is under the musical direction of Troy Laureta and presented by Echo Jham Production and The Mad Union Entertainment. For tickets, call Music Museum (721-6276), Ticketworld (891-9999) and SM Tickets (470-2222).