Paolo Duterte tumangging ipakita ang tattoo Bandera

TUMANGGI si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte na ipakita ang kanyang tattoo sa kanyang likod matapos namang sabihin ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na posibleng ebidensiya ito na miyembro siya ng isang international triad. TUMANGGI si Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte na ipakita ang kanyang tattoo sa kanyang likod matapos namang sabihin ni Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV na posibleng ebidensiya ito na miyembro siya ng isang international triad. “No way,” sabi ni Duterte kay Trillanes. Tinama niya ang kanyang sagot at sinabing, “Mr. Chair, no way.” Ayon kay Trillanes, batay sa kanyang natanggap na intelligence reports, may tattoo umano si Duterte na bahagi ng “sacred digits” na maaaring ipabasa sa United States’ Drug Enforcement Agency.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.