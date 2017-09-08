‘Tao lang din si Sharon Cuneta na nasasaktan!’

STRESS? Lahat tayo ay dumadaan sa matinding stress once in a while. Ako? Yes, I’ve been there a couple of times pero I told myself na hindi ako padadaig sa stress dahil baka hindi ko kayanin at matigok aketch, di ba?

Kaya everytime it comes my way, I try to treat it like one of those echos. Kahit gaano pa siya kabigat, I don’t wallow much on its negativity.

I read many Sharon Cuneta articles on what she’s going through these days, I feel for her. Hindi ganoon kadali ang dumaan sa maraming pagsubok – regardless kung anu-ano ang mga ito. Madali para sa iba ang sabihing, “Mabuti nga siya iyon lang ang problema niya samantalang kami ay di namin alam kung saan kami kukuha ng makakain,” yung ganoon. That’s grossly unfair. Lahat naman iyan ay tinatawag na problema, you may think na masuwerte pa rin si Shawie at iyon lang ang pinoproblema niya unlike yours.

No! Ang problema, once it struck you, walang pinipiling personalidad, iba-iba ang magnitude niyan. Akala niyo lang ay madali for someone like Sharon to handle some personal problems ,sometimes it’s worse than poverty. Hindi n’yo lang nauunawaan dahil wala kayo sa posisyon niya.

We must understand na tao rin iyan at nasasaktan tulad nating lahat. Lalo na sa usaping-puso, sa palagay niyo ba ay madali lang iyon? May pera ka nga pero kung di ka naman masaya sa buhay-pag-ibig mo? May pera ka nga pero kung halimbawa’y iniwan ka naman ng boyfriend at ipinagpalit sa iba lalo pa’t walang dahtung ang ipinagpalit sa iyo, malaking insulto iyon ha. Kaya huwag niyong i-judge agad si Sharon just because she is Sharon Cuneta, a Megastar. Pag nasaktan ka, nasaktan ka. Period.

Anyway, suportahan na lang natin si Mega sa lahat ng proyekto niya para mapasaya natin siya. Sa mga pinagdadaanan naman niya, let’s hope and pray na lilipas din ang lahat ng ito. After all, she is a very sweet lady.