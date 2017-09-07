Pagsu-show ni Mocha sisilipin ng Malacañang Bandera

IIMBESTIGAHAN ng Malacanang ang mga ulat na nagpe-perform pa rin si Communications Assistant Secretary Mocha Uson sa kabila ng pagiging opisyal nito ng pamahalaan.

“PCOO is looking into the matter,” ani Communications Secretary Martin Andanar.

Direktang nasa ilalim ni Andanar si Uson.

Base sa ulat, regular pa ring nagsu-show si Uson kasama ang kanyang grupong Mocha Girls sa Solaire Resort.

Sa ilalim ng batas, bawal tumanggap ng ibang trabaho ang mga opisyal ng gobyerno at maaaring makasuhan sa Civil Service Commission (CSC) at Office of the Ombudsman.

