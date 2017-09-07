1 patay, 1 sugatan sa ligaw na bala sa Marawi By John Roson Bandera

Nasawi ang isang opisyal ng Civil Service Commission at isa pa ang nasugatan nang tamaan ng diumano’y ligaw na bala sa Marawi City Huwebes ng umaga. Nasawi ang isang opisyal ng Civil Service Commission at isa pa ang nasugatan nang tamaan ng diumano’y ligaw na bala sa Marawi City Huwebes ng umaga. Ikinasawi ni Marvin Ablando, 45, assistant director ng CSC-Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, ang tama ng bala sa ulo, sabi ni Chief Insp. Tara Leah Cuyco, tagapagsalita ng regional police. Nagtamo naman si Sandrah Uzman, direktor ng CSC-ARMM, ng bahagyang pinsala sa noo matapos daplisan ng bala, ani Cuyco. Naganap ang insidente alas-9:21, habang sakay sina Ablando at Uzman ng Toyota Innova (ZFA-607) malapit sa main gate ng Mindanao State University (MSU) campus sa Brgy. Biaba Damag. Palabas sina Ablando at Uzman ng MSU at patungo noon sa Provincial Capitol, ani Cuyco. Dinala ang dalawa sa Amai Pakpak Hospital, pero di na umabot nang buhay si Ablando, aniya. Kinumpirma ni Col. Romeo Brawner, deputy commander ng Task Group Ranao, na may naganap na ganoong insidente at dahil doo’y nagpatupad ng karagdagang security measures. Naganap ang insidente wala pa tatlong linggo matapos magbukas ang klase sa MSU noong Agosto 22, sa gitna ng mahigit tatlong buwan nang bakbakan sa pagitan ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan at mga kasapi ng ISIS-linked na Maute group. Ayon kay Brawner, dahil sa insidente’y ni-reroute ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang daloy ng trapiko mula sa harap ng MSU patungo sa likod. Sinuspende rin ang “home visitation privileges” at nakipagpulong ang mga opisyal ng militar sa university officials para talakayin ang kaligtasan ng mga estudyante, faculty, at mga empleyado. Pinapaimbestigahan na sa pulisya ang insidente, ani Brawner.

