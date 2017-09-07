Faeldon ipasisilip ang bank account; iko-contempt?

UPANG ipakita umano na hindi niya pinagkakitaan ang kanyang posisyon, nagsumite si dating Bureau of Customs commissioner Nicanor Faeldon ng waiver na magbibigay kapangyarihan sa Senado na buksan ang mga bank account niya at ng kanyang pamilya.

Hindi dumalo sa pagpapatuloy ng imbestigasyon ng Senado kahapon kaugnay sa P6.4 bilyong halaga ng shabu na nakapasok sa bansa bagamat nagpadala siya ng liham at waiver.

“This waver will assist you with your investigation. You’re free to look in all my bank accounts, all my brothers, sisters and nieces are also willing to sign the waiver of their bank accounts. Just say the word,” ani Faeldon sa sulat na binasa sa pagdinig ng Senado.

Ipinaliwanag niya na hindi siya dumalo sa hearing dahil wala na siyang tiwala na magiging patas sa kanya ang ilang mga senador.

“I continue to have the highest respect for the Senate as an institution but I no longer have faith in the impartiality in some of its members who have lied to malign me and other innocent resource persons,” aniya.

“This is not to defy as an institution. This is a way of protesting. I want my team and I to be the last victims of baseless accusations, persecution, and condemnation,” dagdag ng opisyal.

Dismayado rin si Faeldon na hindi siya nabigyan ng pagkakataong magpaliwanag sa kabila na dalawang beses niyang pagdalo sa pagdinig.

“I attended two hearings even with just an invitation, hoping that my side will also be heard. However, after said two hearings I was not given the chance to fully explain side. I was expecting that I would given enough time and opportunity to be heard so that the Senate and the public would know what happened,” aniya.

Samantala, sinabi ni Sen. Richard Gordon, chairman ng komite, na magsasagawa sila ng executive session upang pag-usapan kung ipapa-contempt o hindi si Faeldon.

“The remarks are contemptuous. He has been properly invited and subpoenaed. Although he has grievances, I’d like the Senate to address this particular matter,” giit ni Gordon.

Sagot ni Faeldon, handa siyang harapin ang anumang ikakaso sa kanya.

“I will attend all investigation to be conducted by a competent court anytime, anywhere when cases are filed against me,” aniya.