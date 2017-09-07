2 Indonesian kidnap victim narekober; 5 Abu patay sa Sulu By John Roson Bandera

Narekober ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang dalawang Indonesian na kidnap victim at napatay ang limang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf sa mga operasyon sa Sulu Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Narekober ng mga tropa ng pamahalaan ang dalawang Indonesian na kidnap victim at napatay ang limang kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf sa mga operasyon sa Sulu Huwebes ng umaga, ayon sa militar. Malaki ang posibilidad na magkaugnay ang pagkarekober sa mga banyaga at ang sagupaang ikinasawi ng limang bandido, sabi ni Brig. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, commander ng Armed Forces Joint Task Force Sulu. Na-intercept ng mga miyembro ng task force ang mga Indonesian na sina Saparuddin Koni at Sawal Maryam habang sila’y sakay ng isang Tamaraw FX utility vehicle sa Brgy. Bunot, Indanan, dakong alas-6:30, sabi ni Sobejana sa isang text message. Ilang minuto bago iyon, dakong alas-6, nakasagupa ng Army 41st Infantry Battalion ang mga kasapi ng Abu Sayyaf sa katabing bayan ng Talipao. Naengkuwentro ng mga kawal ang aabot sa 20 bandidong tagasunod ni Abu Sayyaf sub-commander Idang Susukan sa Brgy. Upper Binuang, at napatay ang lima, ani Sobejana. Limang kawal ang bahagyang nasugatan sa sagupaan, at narekober ng mga kawal ang bangkay ng mga napatay na bandido at tatlong mataas na kalibreng baril, aniya. Dinala sina Koni at Maryam sa headquarters ng task force sa Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista, Jolo, para sa debriefing, upang malaman ng mga awtoridad ang nangyari sa kanila habang bihag sa Sulu at bakit sila lulan ng sasakyan, ani Sobejana. “We will know the circumstances after the debriefing,” aniya. Dinukot sina Koni at Maryam sa bahagi ng dagat na malapit sa Merabong, Kunak district, Sabah, noong Nobyembre 19, 2016, ani Sobejana. (John Roson)

