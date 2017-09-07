Singil sa kuryente tataas ngayong buwan By Leifbilly Begas Bandera

Tumaas ng P0.8642 kada kiloWatt hour ang singil ng Manila Electric Company ngayong buwan.

Nangangahulugan na tataas ng P172 ang babayaran ng gumagamit ng 200 kWh, P258 sa kumokonsumo ng 300 kWh, P344 sa 400 kWh at P430 sa 500kWh.

Ang singil sa bawat kWh ngayong buwan ay tataas sa P9.2491. Noong Agosto ang singil ng Meralco ay P8.3849 kada kWh, mas mababa dahil ibinawas dito ang P0.8794 kada kWh na refund.

Ipinatupad ang refund na ipinag-utos ng Energy Regulatory Commission noong Hunyo, Hulyo at Agosto.

Ang singil ngayong buwan ay mas mababa kumpara sa P9.6 kada kWh na singil noong Mayo.

Recent Stories:

Complete stories on our Digital Edition newsstand for tablets, netbooks and mobile phones; 14-issue free trial. About to step out? Get breaking alerts on your mobile.phone. Text ON INQ BREAKING to 4467, for Globe, Smart and Sun subscribers in the Philippines.

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Bandera. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

To subscribe to the Philippine Daily Inquirer newspaper in the Philippines, call +63 2 896-6000 for Metro Manila and Metro Cebu or email your subscription request here.