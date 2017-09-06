DU30 nakipagpulong sa mga magulang ni Carl Arnaiz

NAKIPAGPULONG si Pangulong Duterte sa magulang ng napatay na 19-anyos na Carl Angelo Arnaiz kung saan inatasan niya si Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre III na personal na pangunahan ang imbestigasyon sa kaso.

“I’m a bit late because the parents of Arnaiz, the latest victim of I don’t know who still under investigation. I ordered the Secretary of justice to take over the investigation of the case,” sa kanyang talumpati sa sa ika-60 anibersaryo ng Social Security System (SSS) sa Quezon City.

Kasabay nito, nangako si Duterte na mananagot ang mga pulis sakaling mapatunayan na may pananagutan sila sa pagkamatay ni Duterte.

“I’ll see to it you will go to jail. I will pursue the case against policemen and need be, they will go to jail,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Nawala si Arnais kasama ang 14-anyos na binatilyo na si Reynaldo de Guzman noong Agosto 18 matapos lumabas ang dalawa para mag-midnight snack sa Barangay San Andres, Cainta, Rizal.

Natagpuan si Arnaiz makalipas ang 10 araw o noong Agosto 28, sa isang morgue sa Caloocan City matapos umanong makipaglaban sa mga pulis.

“I would never condone or allow it. Fiscal ako abogado ako sa awa ng Diyos naman except for my quarrel with my bishops, half of the priests are with me also,” dagdag ni Duterte.

Sinabi naman ni Public Attyrney’s Office (PAO) chief Percida Acosta na ang mga magulang ni Arnaiz ang humiling kay Duterte na makausap siya.

“Nagrequest ang mga magulang ni Carl kasi kababayan daw nila sa Maasin, Leyte an pangulo bago sila lumipat sa Davao,” sabi ni Acosta.

Idinagdag ni Acosta na siya ang nakipag-ugnayan sa Malacanang para matuloy ang pagpupulong sa pagitan ni Duterte at mga magulang ni Arnaiz.

“Maghahari ang katotohanan, yan ang sabi at tiniyak ng pangulo sa mga magulang ni Carl Angelo Arnaiz,” dagdag ni Acosta.

Ayon kay Acosta, isinagawa ang pagpupulong sa Malacanang Golf Clubhouse ganap na alas-3:30 ng hapon.