‘Ituloy nga kaya ni Digong ang pagre-resign?’

KAHIT kaming mga taga-showbiz ay super-excited sa magiging Senate investigation na magaganap today dahil balitang darating daw sa plenaryo sina Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte at brother-in-law nitong si Atty. Mans Carpio.
Ito’y upang linisin ang kanilang mga pangalan sa pagkakasangkot sa P6.4 billion drug smuggling issue raised by witness Mark Taguba. Despite Mark’s vindication of the two Rodrigo Duterte kins by saying na “hearsay” lang lahat ng nasabi niya, hindi pa rin nakaligtas ang dalawang personalities na dumalo sa Senate hearing. The president himself advised his son Paolo to attend the hearing pero huwag daw magsalita.
Sen. Antonio Trillanes threatens to show proof linking the two sa nasabing illegal trade. Meron daw siyang mga hawak na pasabog para ma-implicate sina Paolo and Mans. Tiyak daw na ikagugulat ito ng mayorya led by Sen. Dick Gordon and Sen. Tito Sotto. Kaya more than anything, tututok talaga kami sa investigation today dahil para naman ito sa ating bayan.
Sakaling mapatunayang sangkot sina Paolo at Mans sa illegal trade na ito, ituloy kaya ni President Duterte ang pagre-resign tulad ng ipinangako niya? Just asking lang naman. Walang rush, dear, okay? Charrott!!!!
