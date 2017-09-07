Pagkalalaki ni Alden pinagdudahan dahil sa kilalang fashion designer

ALDEN Richards’ sexuality is being questioned by his detractors lately dahil nga sa mga sweet posts nitong designer na si Michael Cinco na kuha sa kasal nina Dra. Vicki Belo and Hayden Kho sa Paris.

Magkatabi kasi sa upuan during the reception sina Michael and Alden at nagpahayag nga ng sobrang excitement itong si Michael by posting sa Insagram niya and describing Alden as “beautiful” instead daw of “handsome”. Nilinaw ni Michael sa isang basher that the word “beautiful” is more classy kaya iyon ang kanyang ginamit.

In hindsight, the word “beautiful” is really being used by socialites for either men or women lalo pa’t fond na fond sila sa kausap nila. Meron ding mga lalaking pumapalag pag tinatawag na beautiful pero it’s more of a compliment when called as such.

Wala namang isyu actually diyan. Nagkataon lang na meron na kasing nagdududa sa sexuality ni Alden and when they heard or read that someone called the actor beautiful, gusto na nilang mag-one plus one.

Eh, ganoon sila eh. Mahirap makipag-argue sa mga ‘yan dahil paiikutin ka lang nila philosophically, right? Kaya the best way to handle it is DEADMA.

Question lang sa mga nagmamarunong na detractors ni Alden, what is more appropriate? Alden is a beautiful soul or Alden is a handsome soul? Pakituruan n’yo nga kami. Kasi kayo eh, masyado kayong strict. Sige nga, alin sa tingin ninyo ang mas tama?

Kapag sinabi bang Alden is a beautiful soul, bading na siya? Di ba mas politically correct ang Alden is a beautiful soul kaysa sa Alden is a handsome soul? Hmp!

q q q

I would like to extend my utmost gratitude to my dear BFF Papa Ahwel Paz for extending to me his unwavering support the other night and the many days and nights na kinailangan ko siya. Hindi ko na lang ie-elaborate kung bakit at paano pero I am very grateful to him indeed!

It’s nice to have not just an intelligent friend pero someone reasonable and level-headed. Sarap yata magkaroon ng isang kaibigan who boosts your ego at times that you need it and comforts you unconditionally.

Hay naku buhay, may mga bagay-bagay kasing nagaganap sa buhay natin na hindi mo maiwasan at makontra dahil they are bound to happen. Doon na pumapasok minsan ang pangangailangan mo ng isang kaagapay – not necessarily kakampi pero someone who, in a way, make some people realize kung alin ang tama at mali. Doon ko naramdaman ang importance ng isang Papa Ahwel Paz.

Labyu, Papa Ahwel. Lilipas din lahat ng mga bangungot na ito sa buhay ko, just be there para umalalay sa akin, OK? Mwah!