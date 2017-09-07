Sharon apektado sa pakikipagtalakan ni Kiko sa Senado

QUITE a good number of solons are one in saying na marapat lang isoli ng pamilya Marcos ang umano’y nakulimbat nilang yaman under its leadership.

Kami man regard this as both a welcome development in this politically evolving environment and a major step towards economic recovery. Bilyong dolyar ang pinag-uusapan dito, more than a significant statistical figure para ilaan sa maraming concerns ng ating mga mamamayan.

Isa si Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan whose greying hair doesn’t find himself caught in a gray area. Malinaw kasi ang kanyang stand: isoli ang umano’y ill-gotten wealth pero kasabay niyon ay ang pag-amin to the atrocities which the Marcoses had wrought upon the nation.

Okey na sana ang posisyon ni Kiko, kami man without a tiny political streak on our hair would want anything illegally obtained through whatever means returned, used and spent on projects para sa kapakinabangan ng taumbayan.

But it’s Kiko taking the floor. Si Kiko whose wife, no less than the country’s Megastar Sharon Cuneta ay mula sa pamilyang nanilbihan sa siyudad ng Pasay sa ilalim ng national leadership ni Marcos, si dating Mayor Pablo Cuneta.

Hindi nga ba’t when the Marcoses were booted out of the country ay nakaupo pa rin ang ama ni Sharon? We know better dahil taga-Pasay City ang inyong lingkod.

Matagal at malalim ang pagkakaibigan which existed between the Marcoses and the Cuneta, something which transcended politics and the nitty-gritty of it.

Kung ang stand tungkol sa pagsosoli ng nakaw na yaman ng mga Marcos had come from Kiko’s colleagues, Senators Risa Hontiveros and Bam Aquino (as it did), ay intindido namin. But coming from Kiko whose wife and her family were once associated with the Marcoses, parang teka lang muna.

Sense of political history must have escaped Kiko’s mind. His patriarchal in-law had served under Marcos even longer than the latter’s power.

While all of Kiko’s pronouncements appear unnoticed or unheard—sinasadya man o hindi—by Sharon, sa aming palagay ay may magagawa ang Megastar to shield herself from the backlash.

As the other half in the supposedly romantic picture, hindi man lang sinasabihan ni Sharon si Kiko to be prudent with his words? Hindi ba’t hindi naman ‘yon sa kung ano ang sinasabi kundi paano sinasabi ang isang bagay?

If there are so many ways to skin a cat, marami ring paraan para maitawid ang isang argumento without one inviting an army of bashers and critics who hate people suffering from historical dementia.

Nakalimutan ni “Mr. Noted” ang kawikaang “hampas sa kalabaw, sa kabayo ang latay.” As he’s whipping the water buffalo, ang misis niya tuloy ends up like a mare (female horse) na siyang napuruhan.

Samantala, we look forward to seeing that ominous day kung kailan isosoli na nga ng mga Marcos ang malaking halagang ‘yon realizing the fact—slightly the same ng tinuran ni Sharon in her soc-med post—that, “Ill-gotten wealth can’t buy happiness.”